Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

