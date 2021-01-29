Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.01.

ACB stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

