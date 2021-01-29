Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

