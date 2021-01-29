Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Stuart Last Acquires 2,071 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £46.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) alerts:

About Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L)

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.