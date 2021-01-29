aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

