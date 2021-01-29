AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

ATRC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

