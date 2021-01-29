Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 1,172.4% from the December 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ATOS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 23,411,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,911,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
