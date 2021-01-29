Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Hits $13.34 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003400 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $72,264.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00046535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00117680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00769315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.