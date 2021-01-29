Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Atlassian stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

