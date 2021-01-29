Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 511 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

