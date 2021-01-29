Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 1,100 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

