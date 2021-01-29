Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $49,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NYSE:NIO opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

