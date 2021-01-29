Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AY. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,299,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

