Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 1,306.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.