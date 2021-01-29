Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 1,306.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

