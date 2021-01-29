At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells $2,572,663.68 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

