Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Down 98.3% in January

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARHH stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.