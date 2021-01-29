ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 77425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

