Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

AWH stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

