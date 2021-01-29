Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

