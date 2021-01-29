Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

ASPN opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

