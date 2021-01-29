ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Friday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

