ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

