Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

AINC opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ashford during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.