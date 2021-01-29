Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.09 million and a P/E ratio of -39.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

