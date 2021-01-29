Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.50. 947,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 517,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

