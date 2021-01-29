Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $116.44. 42,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,189. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.