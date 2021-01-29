Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of The Buckle worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

