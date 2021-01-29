Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,277 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Goosehead Insurance worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $132.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $822,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,481.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,471 shares of company stock worth $44,040,506. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

