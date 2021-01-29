Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.57 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

