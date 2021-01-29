Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 169,532 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

