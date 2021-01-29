Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 2,736 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $139.55 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

