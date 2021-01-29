Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,959. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

