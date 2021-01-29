ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 213,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,888. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $169.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.84.

