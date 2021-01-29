Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

