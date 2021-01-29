Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $52,652.44 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Arionum has a total market cap of $52,652.44 and $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.01 or 0.03946918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 787.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00402261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.01204153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00507456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00406161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00252958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

