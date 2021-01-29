ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 200,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 304,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

