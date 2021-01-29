Argus Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Argus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.