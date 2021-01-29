Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

