Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.92 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ardor has a market cap of $85.74 million and $4.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.01562921 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

