Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.3%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 1,520,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 791,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $612.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

