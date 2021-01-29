Archie C. Black Sells 18,829 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,346. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

