Archie C. Black Sells 18,829 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,346. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
