ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

