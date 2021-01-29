ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.