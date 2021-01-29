APY.Finance (APY) Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.45 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00117268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00244146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060871 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.06 or 0.82262875 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,309,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.