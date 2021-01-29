Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 7.1%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 1,231,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,043,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

