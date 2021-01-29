Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

