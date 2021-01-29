Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

