Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 6.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $98.58. 9,770,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,329,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

