Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $72.59. 3,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

