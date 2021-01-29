Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.