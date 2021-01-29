Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 50,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 401,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

