Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 50,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

